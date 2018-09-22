Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku blasts management over sacking of Yussif Abubakar

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has questioned the decision of the club's top hierarchy to sack former coach of Yussif Abuabakar.

The midfielder vented his frustrations at the club, insisting the decision to sack Abubakar made no sense and went ahead to criticize the appointment of Keinechi Yatuhashi.

“What was the point in the sacking of Yusif.” Elvis quizzed speaking to Nhyira FM.

“I saw no sense in it” he stated. Look at what Kenichi came to do. He just woke up to give the captaincy to Yahaya Mohammed without any consultations whatsoever.”

“I and Joseph Addo protested but the other players didn’t support us. The management also did nothing against his (Kenichi) decision.” A frustrated Elvis revealed.

Opoku, who had a good start to the campaign fell off the grid after a training pitch fight striker Derrick Sasraku.

Following a difficult time at the club the midfielder has been very critical of the management of the club and wants his contract terminated.

“The Aduana management style of managing is terrible. Very terrible. They don’t manage players well. Injured players like Hafiz Adams and Anokye Badu are left on their own to heal themselves. No one even calls them to wish them well.” Elvis said on Nhyira FM on Friday.

“It is very bad. Things are really horrible at the club. Even there are players of Aduana Stars without accommodation. Some of them have to beg other players in order to stay with them because they have no lodgement of their own..”

“For instance there is this player the club signed who had to stay with me in my room for sometime. Because there was no accommodation provided by the club”

“Players’ welfare at Dormaa is worse. Not all the players are treated well. Some are treated well but others are neglected.”

“I am in the club and know what is happening there. For me I want my contract canceled. I have two seasons left but I won’t go back” Elvis lamented.

“We were promised land by the Chief for winning the league but no one has received any land as at now. There is nothing.”