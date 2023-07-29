GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Aduana Stars midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong joins Ethiopian giants Saint George FC

Published on: 29 July 2023
Midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong is set to join Ethiopian Giants Saint George FC after leaving Aduana Stars.

The former Asante Kotoko player has agreed to join Saint George on a two-year year.

Adom Frimpong is expected to complete his move after passing his medical, which is expected to take place on Monday in Addis Ababa.

The 26-year-old leaves Aduana Stars after an impressive campaign, where he helped the Ogya Boys finish second in the Ghana Premier League.

Adom Frimpong, who previously played for Dalkurd in Sweden, is expected to add his rich experience to the Ethiopian club as they challenge for titles next season.

