Aduana Stars ‘not giving up yet’ on title bid – Paa Kwesi Fabin

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed he is confident his side can still win the Premier League title despite their blip in Accra.

Aduana’s title ambition was dealt a huge blow after they were hammered 3-0 by Accra Lions on Saturday.

Lions broke the deadlock on 29 minutes through Apiiga's deflected free kick which found the back of the net.

Isaac Mintah had a golden chance to restore parity just before half time but his effort went wide.

After recess, Aduana pushed for the equalizer but with 15 minutes to full time, Evans Botchway doubled Lions’ lead. Six minutes later, Apiiga’s cross was met by Bassit who headed home the third goal for the hosts.

Speaking on what the defeat means for their title hopes, Fabin told StarTimes: “Well it has dented the chances but we are not giving up yet.

“…I think we still have a chance to win so we will keep working.”

Aduana’s lead at the top was reduced to just a point after Bechem United beat Legon Cities to move into second position. Medeama could leapfrog The Ogya Boys to take the top spot if they defeat Hearts of Oak on Sunday. They return to Dormaa to host Dreams FC in their next game.

By Suleman Asante