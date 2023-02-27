Aduana Stars on course for domestic double this season

Aduana Stars are on the verge of making history this season by potentially claiming both the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Their latest victory in the FA Cup, a 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko thanks to a Sam Adams penalty, has propelled them to the quarter-finals, and with strong performances against other remaining opponents, they are becoming strong favourites for the trophy.

In the league, they currently hold a comfortable five-point lead at the top, thanks to their consistent performances, unlike their contenders.

Having won two league titles before, Aduana Stars have never added the FA Cup to their accolades, making this season an opportunity to make a historic double title win a reality.

With Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko eliminated, Aduana Stars' chances of success in both competitions look brighter than ever.

They have been consistent throughout the season and will likely take advantage of the opportunity to win both titles.