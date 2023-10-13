Aduana Stars PRO Evans Oppong admits Baba Yara as a difficult venue ahead of clash with Kotoko

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated match between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko at the imposing Baba Yara Stadium, Evans Oppong, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Aduana Stars has openly acknowledged the challenges associated with competing at this renowned venue.

The two siets will trade tackles on Friday evvening in their matchday five encounter of the 2023/24 Gahna Premier League and having failed to win at the venue since 2021, the Ogya lads are relishing an opportunity to break the jinx while admitting how difficult that could be.

Speaking ahead f the game in an interview with Peace FM, Evans Oppong said, "Well, we have prepared ourselves, and we won our last game against Berekum Chelsea, which has boosted our morale heading into this match. We have motivated our boys and ensured they get ample rest."

"We arrived in Kumasi yesterday morning, and so far, everything is going well. We've had discussions with our players and motivated them for this game. We understand that Baba Yara is a venue where we often secure a point, but we are yet to secure a win there."

Meanwhile, Kotoko themselves are winless at home in their six matches surprisingly drawing each of them at the Baba Yara Stadium further predicting an open but exciting game ahead.