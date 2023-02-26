Aduana Stars progress to MTN FA Cup quarterfinals with win over Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday after defeating Asante Kotoko 1-0.

The match, which took place at the Agyemang Badu Park, was a tightly contested affair, with both sides looking to gain the upper hand.

In the first half, neither team managed to break the deadlock despite some good chances. Aduana Stars were the more dominant side, but they failed to capitalise on their opportunities. Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, were content to sit back and play on the counter-attack.

The second half saw Aduana Stars continue to push forward, and they were finally rewarded in the 56th minute when Sam Adams converted a penalty to give them the lead.

Asante Kotoko tried to mount a comeback, but Aduana Stars held firm to secure the victory and progress to the next round of the competition.

The win keeps Aduana Stars' hopes of a double alive, as they are also leading the Ghana Premier League with a comfortable margin. On the other hand, Asante Kotoko's FA Cup dream ended, and they will now have to focus on the league.

Overall, it was a hard-fought victory for Aduana Stars, who will be looking to continue their impressive form in both competitions. They will now face another tough test in the quarterfinals, but they will be confident of their chances after this impressive performance.