Aduana Stars ready for African competition if they win Ghana Premier League.

Communications Director of Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong has stated that his team is ready to represent Ghana in Africa next season should they win Ghana Premier League.

The Dormaa-based side are on course to clinch the title as they sit three points clear at the top of the league with five games remaining in the season. They would be eligible to represent Ghana in the CAF champions league next season if they win the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.

Evans Oppong believes Aduana Stars are ready to play in African inter-club competitions if they win the league and qualify for the Champions League.

“We are more than ready for Africa. We’ve represented Ghana in Africa on two occasions. Anytime we secure qualification to Africa, we honour and next season won’t be different should we win the league and qualify for a third African stint”

“In 2009 and 2016, we played our African games in Dormaa and hosted some power names in African football in Dormaa. In terms of facilities, we already have our stadium, we’ve used the same venue in previous editions so we just have to maintain and improve on our facilities and we are good to go”

“I can assure Ghanaians that we will represent the country in Africa if we get the nod by winning the league,” he said.

On Monday, Aduana Stars will face Karela United in Ghana Premier League matchday 30.