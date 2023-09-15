Aduana Stars ready for Ghana Premier League season - Communications Director

Communications director of Aduana FC, Evans Oppong has stated his team's readiness ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League which kicks off today, Friday, September 15.

Aduana Stars who finished second on the league table having lost the title to Medeama SC in the dying embers of the season are hoping to make amends for their misfortunes last season.

They saw the exit of their coach Paa Kwesi Fabin who joined fellow Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities and have found a replacement in Yaw Acheampong who was announced a few months ago.

The team have also succeeded in revamping their squad following the departure of some key players in the just-ended transfer window.

According to Evans Oppong, his team began preparations way earlier and are ready to battle once again for the ultimate prize.

“We started preparations early because of the GHALCA Top 4 but unfortunately, it didn’t come on as planned. Definitely, we are ready for the Ghana Premier League season, and per what I have seen at training, I believe we are going to give out our best” he said.

Aduana FC are expected to take on Samartex in an away fixture on Sunday.