Aduana Stars reappoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach

Aduana Stars have reappointed Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach of the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Ghana U17 coach takes over from Felix Aboagye and will begin pre-season with the club in the coming days. He signed a two-year deal.

Paa Kwesi Fabin will be assisted by former Hearts of Oak physical trainer, W.O Tandoh, who is also making a return to the 'Ogya' club.

"We are excited to announce Samuel "Paa Kwesi" Fabin as our new Head Coach. Welcome back to Dormaa Ahenkro," wrote the club.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer first joined Aduana Stars in February 2020 but left after a year.

He will be in charge of the club for the 2022/23 season as the Dormaa based club seek to return to the top of Ghana football.

The two-times Ghana Premier League champions finished last season in 11th place.