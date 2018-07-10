Aduana Stars sack coach Yusif Abubakar- Report

Aduana Stars has fired coach Yusif Abubakar, according to a report from Happy FM.

The soft-spoken gaffer joined the Dormaa-based outfit less than nine months ago and guided the club to clinch their second Ghana Premier League title.

The former Hearts of Oak trainer was rumoured to be heading for the exit door some months back following the side’s unconvincing start to the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The Ghana Premier League champions have continued their abysmal performance in their Africa campaign, having picked just a point in two games - leaving them at the foot of the table.

The club swiftly refuted the reports and backed the coach to extricate their ailing campaign.

However, a report from Accra-based Happy FM indicates that the club has mutually severed ties with coach as they aim to get their season back on track.

He left the side in 14th place with just 14 points, with three outstanding games before the league went on recess.