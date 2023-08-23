Aduana Stars secure deal for midfielder Francis Twene from Bechem United

Aduana Stars are said to have secured a deal for the services of midfielder Francis Twene from Bechem United.

The move comes as part of Aduana Stars' efforts to bring in fresh talent following the loaning out of several players in preparation for the upcoming season.

Twene, a 28-year-old midfield talent, has garnered a reputation as one of the most skilled midfielders in the Ghanaian top flight.

Aduana Stars expressed their interest in acquiring his services, and after negotiations, both clubs have reached a mutually agreeable deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aduana Stars will pay GH₵65,000 ($5,747.13) to Bechem United with Twene very eager to take up a new challenge.

It is expected that his personal terms will not pose any hindrance to the transfer process, as he is set to travel to Dormaa Ahenkro to complete all necessary formalities.

This move is a significant step for Aduana Stars as they strive to strengthen their squad and enhance their competitiveness after coming very close to winning the league last season.