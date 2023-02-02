Aduana Stars set to appeal Emmanuel Gyamfi's suspension 

Aduana Stars Communications Director Evans Oppong says they are going to appeal the sanction imposed on Emmanuel Gyamfi by the Ghana FA.

The former Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has been handed a five-game ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA for his misconduct against Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare in the matchday 10 encounter on Sunday.

The decision which was made known in some parts of the GFA statement reads,

“Aduana FC playerEmmanuel Gyamfi has been handed a 5-match ban by the Disciplinary Committee following a sporting misconduct against Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare in a betPawa Premier League game at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa.”

“The player was charged by the GA prosecutor following the incident after which he put in a strong defense.”

“However, Gyamfi has been banned for five betPawa Premier League matches and fined Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000) having conceded previous warnings issued to the player some time ago”.

Evans Oppong in an interview confirmed the team has received a communication on the ban and they will appeal the decision.

“As a club, we are disappointed with the decision taken against us and we have decided that, as early as possible, the club would appeal the decision at the GFA Appeals Committee and hope the Appeals Committee would pardon Emmanuel Gyamfi,”

“The player himself has come forward to apologize for his actions and was hoping to be pardoned but the FA which didn’t happen. "The Gh 2000 fine coupled with a 5-match suspension is too harsh on the player and the club, and our legal team would appeal the decision as soon as possible," he added.

Emmanuel Gyamfi will miss the games against Dreams FC, Nsoatreman FC, Bechem United, Hearts of Oak, and King Faisal due to the suspension.