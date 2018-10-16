GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 October 2018
Aduana Stars set to appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach
Samuel Kwasi Fabin, coach of Ghana during the 2017 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Ghana press conference at the Libreville Stadium in Gabon on 19 May 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Experienced trainer Paa Kwesi Fabin is to be appointed head coach of Aduana Stars just a little over a month after resigning from his post at Asante Kotoko.

The defending Ghanaian champions are without a substantive coach since parting ways with Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

Reports are rife Fabin will be announced by the Dormaa-based side by the end of this week.

Fabin has handled Heart of Lions, Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies and Berekum Arsenals in the past.

He was Ghana U17 coach for the past four years.

