Aduana Stars set to release 12 underperforming players ahead of new season

Published on: 21 July 2023
Aduana Stars are gearing up to revamp their squad for the upcoming season after missing out narrowly on the Ghana Premier League title last season.

In a bid to make room for new additions, the club are planning to part ways with some of their current players.

Reports indicate that at least 12 players will be released from the club's roster as part of their rejuvenation process for the 2023/24 season.

The management is keen on letting go of some senior players in the squad.

One notable player expected to depart is experienced goalkeeper Joseph Addo, who has been a key contributor to the local football scene for several years. Addo is now eyeing a move abroad to further advance his career.

Despite showcasing their potential by spending several weeks at the top of the league standings during a major part of the previous season, Aduana Stars couldn't maintain their momentum and secure their third league title. Instead, Medeama emerged as champions, clinching their first-ever league title.

Determined to reclaim their status as top contenders in the Ghana Premier League, Aduana Stars are resolute in reshaping their squad and bolstering their ranks for the upcoming season.

With their sights set on mounting a formidable challenge, the club aim to regain their championship-winning form.

