Aduana Stars settle two months outstanding salaries of players

Management of Aduana Stars have cleared the two months outstanding salaries of their players, the club's PRO has confirmed.

Evans Kwaku Oppong disclosed after the club's training on Monday, the playing body have been cleared of the two months outstanding salaries owed them.

“The payment has been necessitated or motivated by our game against Kotoko in the NC competition as the perception of some is,” he told Graphic Sports.

Aduana Stars began their campaign in the GFA Special Competition with a narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko, who have been impressive in recent weeks following their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Following the defeat to Kotoko in Kumasi, the Dormaa-based club will look to redeem themselves when they host Techiman Eleven Wonders on Wednesday in match day two of the competition.