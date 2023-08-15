Aduana Stars show interest in former Medeama SC coach Yaw Acheampong

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Star have begun negotiations with Yaw Acheampong for a prospective transfer to take over as the new coach for the Ogya boys ahead of the upcoming season.

The management of Aduana Stars have contacted the former Ghanaian international to take over the club's coaching position following the departure of Paa Kwesi Fabin who left to join Legon Cities at the end of last season..

According to sources, Yaw Acheampong has been chosen as the next coach for Aduana Stars as the club considers him the ideal replacement for the veteran coach.

Barring a last-minute change of mind, the former Medeama coach is anticipated to wrap up negotiations with Aduana and start work immediately with the team as they hope to improve upon their performance last season.

After leaving Elmina Sharks a couple of seasons ago, Acheampong has not been in active coaching and is expected to return to the game soon.

Aduana Stars will count on his experience as they target the Ghana Premier League trophy having missed out last season. The Ogya lads finished second behind Medeama SC despite leading the table for many weeks.

Aduana Stars have also been linked with former Hearts of Oak boss Samuel Boadu in the last few weeks.