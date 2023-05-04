Aduana Stars striker Hans Kwofie confident of winning league title

Aduana Stars striker Hans Kwofie is confident his team will go all out for the Ghana Premier League title this season.

The Ogya lads are on a mission to end their trophy drought having won the competition in 2017 and are currently three points clear of the top of the table.

They have accumulated 51 points after 29 matches, and are closely followed by Bechem United, who are just three points behind.

Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak are also in the race with 47 and 45 points respectively with five matches to end the season.

Kwofie believes his teammates are poised to play their hearts out in the remaining five games to clinch the ultimate.

“As players, we are determined to win the Ghana Premier League. Regardless of the circumstances, we will fight hard to win the title because most of us have not won the league before. So we want to do our best to win it with Aduana Stars,” he said.

Aduana Stars will return to action with a crucial fixture against Karela United on Monday, May 8, 2023.