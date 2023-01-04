GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Aduana Stars winger Emmanuel Gyamfi – ‘I am not quick-tempered’

Published on: 04 January 2023
Emmanuel Gyamfi

Aduana Stars star man Emmanuel Gyamfi has squashed talks he is peevish after his recent misbehaviour against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.   

The winger stamped the foot of goalkeeper Frederick Asare in an off-the-ball incident at the blind side of referee Mohammed Misbau.

This is not the first time Gyamfi has been caught up in controversy.

During his stint with Kotoko, he was fined by the FA in 2021 for misconduct when they played against Inter Allies.

Asked whether his temperamental nature makes him lose control, Gyamfi told Asempa Sports: ‘I am not quick-tempered. I take everything cool. I just want the truth to be delivered for people to see”

“I know after football you will definitely meet people you wouldn’t know they will help you.”

Gyamfi has since rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for his misconduct.

