Published on: 04 November 2023
Aduana's Isaac Mintah credits coach Yaw Acheampong for impressive form in Ghana Premier League

Aduana FC striker Isaac Mintah, who has been in impressive form in the Ghana Premier League, has praised coach Yaw Acheampong for his early success.

Mintah has managed to score seven goals in eight games, including a recent brace against Bofoakwa Tano. Aduana FC, who had a slow start to the season, have made a strong recovery with back-to-back wins, and Mintah has played a starring role in these victories. As a result, the club now find themselves in the second position in the league standings.

Mintah attributes his success this season to hard work and acknowledges the positive impact of coach Yaw Acheampong on his game. Mintah shared his thoughts during an interview with Fox FM, stating, "My secret this season is all about hard work, and also the coach Yaw Acheampong has added something to my game."

Aduana FC are set to face Heart of Lions on Sunday, and Mintah will be hoping to maintain his impressive form as the club strives for continued success in the league.

