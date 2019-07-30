AFC Wimbledon forward Kwesi Appiah ready to face former club Crystal Palace in preseason friendly

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah is poised to face his former club Crystal Palace in a preseason friendly today.

The AFC Wimbledon attacker left the Eagles in 2017 after his five year contract with the club came to an end.

He joined the Rams and has since been a key player for the club, but injuries have affected his career forcing him to spend most of his time on loan at different club.

On Tuesday, the 28-year will face his former side and has disclosed AFC Wimbledon will be up for the task against the Premier League club.

“Wimbledon are a rough and ready team and will bring a style of play that you won’t be used to in the Premier League," he told cpfc.co.uk.

"It is going to be a great occasion, hopefully the sun is shining and I’m looking forward to seeing my old club.”

Kwesi Appiah is looking forward to an injury free campaign as he seeks to earn promotion with Wimbledon.