AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah hopeful of making Ghana AFCON squad

AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah "very hopeful" that he will be in Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The 28-year-old, one of the key players for the Black Stars when they reached the final of the 2015 tournament, was recalled by Ghana in March for the first time in four years for the qualifier against Kenya and the friendly against Mauritania.

Appiah didn’t feature in the Kenya win but scored the first goal as the Black Stars beat Mauritania 3-1.

"I'm hopeful I will get that call because I have unfinished business and we as a nation have unfinished business. Hopefully, the experience from the previous tournament I went to can be taken into consideration," Appiah told the BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme.

"It was nice to be involved in the recent squad and show what I can do ahead of the final selection for Egypt.

Appiah has scored four goals this season.

Ghana will play in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.