AFCON 2018: Black Queens land in Lusaka to prepare for Zambia friendly

Published on: 31 October 2018
Black Queens

The Black Queens have arrived in Lusaka ahead of their pre-2018 African Women's Cup of Nations friendly with She-Polopolo.

The tournament hosts will get into training before engaging the  Zambians on 3 November, 2018.

Both teams will use the friendly to test their readiness for the tournament which starts on 17 November, 2018 in Accra.

The Queens will then fly out to Nairobi to face Kenya's Harambee Starlets on 7 November before returning to Ghana to wrap up their preparations with another friendly against Group B favourites South Africa.

