AFCON 2019: Black Stars to face South Africa in warm-up match

Ghana’s Black Stars will face Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations international friendly in Abu Dhabi next month, Daily Graphic has reported.

The South Africa friendly is one of two high profile friendlies lined up for the senior national team during their three-week training camp in the United Arab Emirates next month.

According to the Stars coach, the two matches are scheduled for June 10 and June 15, while the second opponents are yet to be confirmed.

The South Africans, who won their sole AFCON title as hosts in 1996, are also expected to camp in Dubai ahead of the Egypt 2019 AFCON.

The Black Stars will leave for Abu Dhabi on June 1 and later fly to Egypt for the tournament on June 20.

Ghana will play the Squirrels of Benin in the opening Group F match on June 25.

Meanwhile, a provisional list of 30 players will be released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, May 21.