AFCON 2019 Budget: Joseph Yamin wants Isaac Asiamah to be dragged to EOCO

Former Deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin says the current Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, should be dragged to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to answer questions on the expenditure of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) budget on the Black Stars.

Mr. Asiamah revealed in Parliament on Wednesday that the country spent a whopping $4.5 million dollars on Black Stars’ disappointing 2019 AFCON campaign.

In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under the erstwhile government said “it’s useless” for Mr. Asiamah to go to Parliament and tell them how much they spent because he didn’t tell them how much he was taking to the AFCON.

The very place that he must go and explain himself is the special prosecutor’s office and EOCO.”

Isaac Asiamah denied allegations that the government-sponsored supporters to embark on an excursion in Egypt, stating that the tour was organized by CAF and FIFA. But according to Yamin, the minister peddled lies.

“The ministry they are occupying, some of us have been there before so Asiamah can’t lie to us that CAF and FIFA took Ghanaian supporters on an excursion. Asiamah was so arrogant when he appeared in Parliament. He should have been directed to EOCO to be dealt with before coming to Parliament.”

“It was insulting listening to him yesterday and he telling us that he has saved Ghana 1.7 million dollars. Meaning, he didn’t even believe they could have won the trophy. Does he understand the word save that he used? So obviously if we were to qualify to the finals, we would have to incur debts because the 1.7 million dollars won’t be enough,” he added.

Ghana budgeted $6.3 million for the Black Stars training camp and AFCON campaign. Out of that, 4.5 million dollars was used. The remaining 1. 7 million dollars will be returned to the state.

Ghana’s dream of ending a 37-year wait for a trophy was ended via penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16.