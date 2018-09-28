AFCON 2019: Cameroon set to know fate on hosting right at CAF's extraordinary congress

Africa champions Cameroon will know if they will remain as 2019 AFCON tournament hosts after CAF's extraordinary congress currently ongoing in Cairo.

CAF boss Ahmad indicated his organisation should not be blamed for any decision on Cameroon, whose fate will be discussed in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El Sheikh.

“Let CAF meet at the end of the month, and you will hear by our means of communication what is the position of CAF in relation to that,” Ahmad was quoted as saying by French radio station RFI.

“There will be a decision or there will be an ultimatum. We need to meet together, with the members of the (Executive) Committee.

“What I can tell you is that it is not CAF that withdraws AFCON from one country or another. It is the country that is not ready and that is (what) withdraws itself. CAF simply puts a specification.

“You are ready, we are organising, you are not ready, it means that you are withdrawing yourself from this organisation.

“The reality is that it is the country that wants or does not want. And the reproach must go to the country, not to CAF”

Meanwhile, the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh is all set for the 12th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly due for Sunday, 30 September 2018.

Delegates have started flocking the ‘City of Peace’ for the gathering which will discuss relevant issues related to the development of the game on the continent. The assemblage of the crème de la crème of African football has been the talk of town in the resort city, more than 500 kilometres from the Egyptian capital, Cairo.