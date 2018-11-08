AFCON 2019: Central African Republic call-up Kondogbia and Habibou ahead of Rwanda clash

Third in group H of the CAN 2019 qualifiers, Central African Republic play big on the occasion of their trip to Rwanda on 18th November as part of the 5th qualifying day.

With this in mind, the coach of the Fauves, Raoul Savoy, released a list of 23 players Wednesday.

Alongside captain Geoffrey Kondogbia, who celebrated his first cap last month, we note the return of the former Rennais and Lensois Habib Habibou. Currently the top scorer of the Bangui championship with 25 goals in 22 games, Saint-Fort Dimokogna also includes the group that includes the usual headliners like Eloge Enza-Yamissi, Amos Youga and Cédric Yambéré.

Below is the full squad list;

