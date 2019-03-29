AFCON 2019: Comoros want Cameroon locked out of tournament

The Comoros Football Federation (FFC) has lodged a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) over Cameroon's participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Comoros believe that Cameroon should be excluded from the 2019 finals after having the hosting rights for the tournament withdrawn from them.

The Union of Comoros, in its complaint, based on the African Union regulations, that if the host country withdrew from the tournament, it was not entitled to participate in the tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held in Cameroon prior to its withdrawal due to inappropriateness.

The FFC claims that Caf has failed to implement its own regulations concerning the action to be taken.

Cameroonians thrashed Comoros 3-0 in their final qualifying match last weekend to confirm their qualification.