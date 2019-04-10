AFCON 2019: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah arrives in Egypt ahead of Friday's draw

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has touched down in Cairo ahead of the draw for the group stages of the Nations Cup on Friday.

Ghana have been seeded in pot one and will avoid some of the heavyweights on the continent.

Appiah will find out the teams his side face in June on Friday as he maps up a programme to end Ghana's 37-year wait for an AFCON title.

Ghana qualified top of group F after beating Kenya in Accra last month.

The Black Stars have come close to winning the title twice in the last decade, after falling to Egypt in 2010 and to neighbours Ivory Coast in 2015.

Egypt will host the expanded version of the competition between June 21st to July 19 with 24 countries ready to battle for glory.