AFCON 2019: Ghana to know group opponents on Friday

The Black Stars of Ghana will discover their group opponents for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations later this week.

The official draw for the AFCON tournament will be held on Friday April 12, in front of the Sphinx and Pyramids just outside of Egypt’s capital Cairo.

The tournament which will run from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt will be the first to be played in the summer after CAF decided to move it from being held in January and February.

This will also be the first of its kind as CAF stages a draw which will comprise 24 teams, with six groups of four teams each.

Ghana emerged as winners of Group H of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers after beating Ethiopia in both legs and also beating Kenya in the final group game last month.

The Stars only lost a game in the qualifiers away to Kenya.

With Ghana emerging as group winners in addition to their ranking on the continent, the Black Stars will find themselves in Pot 1 and are going to be seeded.

Each team will be put into a pot based on their CAF National Team rankings and then drawn into six groups of four teams.

Pot I Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4

Egypt Morocco Uganda Mauritania

Cameroon Nigeria South Africa Namibia

Ghana Algeria Guinea-Bissau Benin

Ivory Coast Guinea Zimbabwe Kenya

Tunisia Mali Angola Madagascar

Senegal DR Congo Burundi Tanzania

Ghana is likely to meet any of the teams in Pots 2, 3 and 4 when the draw is held.

Meanwhile, officials of the technical team and some members of the Normalisation Committee will represent Ghana in Cairo for the draw.

Ghana will be hoping to break the AFCON drought after not winning the title since 1982.