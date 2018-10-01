AFCON 2019 qualifier: Asante Kotoko goalie Felix Annan is the only home-based player in Ghana's squad to face Sierra Leone

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is the only home-based player named in Ghana's squad to face Sierra Leone this month in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Ghana U20 gloves man has been listed in a 23-man roster alongside Maritzburg United No.1 Richard Ofori and Sochaux's Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Annan has been rewarded for his stellar performances in high profile friendly matches on the local scene.

His inclusion will draw support for the Black Stars with match scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium on 11 October.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forward:

Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.