AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Addis Ababa ahead of Ethiopia clash

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Addis Ababa ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The technical team, a group of 19 players left Nairobi for Addis Ababa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Head coach Kwasi Appiah and his team have been camping in Nairobi since Tuesday for the must win game.

The team is expected to hold a training session at the match venue before the game on Sunday.

Ghana is currently third in Group F having won one and lost one in the two games it has played.

The Black Stars however have a game in hand following the cancellation of last month’s qualifier against Sierra Leone who are currently under suspension from FIFA.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)