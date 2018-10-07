AFCON 2019 qualifier: Black Stars could face Asante Kotoko in friendly if Sierra Leone clash is postponed

Ghana could line up a friendly against local giants Asante Kotoko if Thursday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier is cancelled.

The Group H qualifier against Leone Stars remains in doubt after FIFA banned the Sierra Leone Football Association over government interference.

But a portion of the FIFA statement which said ''Sierra Leone national teams and clubs in continental competitions will be barred from honouring international competitions after 28th October'' has created some doubts.

If Sierra Leone fail to show up in the country for the first leg of the clash, the Normalisation Committee has plans to get the Black Stars busy.

The Black Stars are scheduled to start camping in Kumasi from Monday.