AFCON 2019 qualifier: Black Stars to assemble in Kenya today to prepare for Ethiopia clash

Ghana's squad will start arriving in Kenya today, 12 November 2018 to begin preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

All 20 invited players are expected to converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

This will afford the technical team at least five training sessions before flying out to face the Walias.

Ghana sit third in the group and will need a win against East Africans to enhances their chances of qualifying for the biennial championship.

Kwesi Appiah included Ayew brothers Andre and Joran to augment his squad and boost their chances of winning.

Captain Asamoah Gyan is still around and will be making his experience count in leading the team.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Spokesperson, Normalization Committee)