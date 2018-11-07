AFCON 2019 qualifier: Black Stars to pitch camp in Kenya ahead of Ethiopia clash

The Black Stars will pitch camp in Naivasha, Kenya to prepare ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

Invited players will converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Ghana’s squad trained in Addis Ababa last month en route to Nairobi to play the Harambee Stars which they lost 1-0.

The Black Stars will face the Walias on 18 November.

"We will be camping in Kenya ahead of the game against Ethiopia because of the high altitude demands,” Appiah told Ghanamansports.

"The Technical team submitted our programme line up to the Normalization Committee and settled on Kenya, where we think would be good for the players to acclimatize.”

The Black Stars occupy third spot on the Group F standings with three points, four adrift of leaders Kenya and one behind Ethiopia but with two outstanding games.

The four-time Africa champions had earlier thrashed the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium, lost 0-1 away to Kenya and then had their double-header against the Leone Stars last month cancelled by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to FIFA's suspension of the Sierra Leone Football Association. A decision on those two matches is yet to be made by CAF.