AFCON 2019 qualifier: Brace-hero Jordan Ayew plays down heroics in Ghana's win over Ethiopia

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has played down his heroics despite scoring the goals in the 2-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday to boost their qualification chances.

The Crystal Palace forward opened the scoring as early as the third minute when he slotted a low one past the Walias goalkeeper in Ghana's first attacking move.

In the 26th minute he converted a beautiful penalty to double the lead after Emmanuel Boateng was whacked down inside the box.

''First of all I’m happy because we’ve qualified. Secondly because I scored two goals and I can say if not because of my team-mates wouldn’t have had the opportunity to score two goals. I’m just enjoying the moment in the qualification and I’m grateful as well,'' Ayew is quoted by Ghana Sports Online.

Jordan was making a return to the squad for the first time in over a year after falling out with coach Kwesi Appiah.