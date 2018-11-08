AFCON 2019 qualifier: Felix Annan left out of Black Stars squad for Ethiopia clash

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has been excluded from the Black Stars 20-man squad ahead of the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

Annan was handed a debut Black Stars for the botched double header Afcon qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra last month.

The 23-year-old impressed in his first outing for the senior national where Black Stars thrashed the Porcupine Warriors 3-0 and many Ghanaians thought he will be maintained in the roster for this month's assignment.

However, coach Appiah gave France-based Lawrence Ati-Zigi who plays for Ligue 2 side Sochaux a call-up ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

Below is the full squad list;

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)