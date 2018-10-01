AFCON 2019 qualifier: Fit-again Emmanuel Boateng returns to Black Stars squad for Sierra Leone clash

Levante striker Emmanuel Boateng has returned to the Black Stars squad after recovering from injury.

The former Ghana youth international missed last month's qualifier against Kenya in Nairobi due to an injury which made him miss the opening matches in La Liga.

He has since returned to football and made five appearances for Granotas (The Frogs) this season.

Boateng has been named in a four-man attack force alongside captain Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Majeed Waris.

Black Stars squad to face Sierra Leone:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku and Lumor Agbenyenu

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah, Thomas Agyapong, Isaac Sackey and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Forward:

Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Majeed Waris and Emmanuel Boateng.