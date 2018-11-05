AFCON 2019 qualifier: Ghana coach to make changes to Black Stars squad

Coach Kwesi Appiah will shuffle his roster for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia away.

The mild-mannered trainer might sacrifice France-based Lawrence Ati-Zigi for Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan who impressed hugely on his debut in the test match his club in Kumasi.

Appiah might introduce another face in his defence department with Leicester City ace Daniel Amartey injured.

In-form striker Benjamin Tetteh could be handed a debut call-up after a purple-patch of scoring form in the Czech top-flight for Sparta Prague.

16-goal striker in the Chinese Super League Frank Acheampong is to be recalled after being excluded from the squad for last month's test.

Fast-improving left back Patrick Asmah, who plays for Slovakia side Senica, is being considered for a call-up.