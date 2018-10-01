AFCON 2019 qualifier: Ghana stars Kasim Nuhu and Patrick Twumasi dropped due to injury

Ghanaian duo Kasim Nuhu and Patrick Twumasi have been left out of the country's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier due to injuries.

Nuhu, who plays for German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffeinheim, is recuperating after picking an ankle setback during a league clash against Freiburg on September 1.

The 23-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Black Stars' squad for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya on September 8.

He has been left out of this month's double-header against Sierra Leone after failing to recover in time.

Twumasi, who also plays for Spanish side, also failed to make the squad due an injury.

The Ghanaian forward picked up the setback during a training session and will miss a couple of weeks.