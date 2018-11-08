AFCON 2019 qualifier: Ghana to open camp in Kenya on Monday for Ethiopia battle

Ghana's squad will start arriving in Kenya on Monday, 12 November 2018 to start camping for the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah announced his list of 20 players for the Group F clash including the Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan.

All invited players are expected to converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

This will afford the technical team at least five training sessions before flying out to face the Walias.

Ghana sit third in the group and will need a win against East Africans to enhances their chances of qualifying for the biennial championship.