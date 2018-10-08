AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Nine players arrive for first day of training ahead of Ghana- Sierra Leone clash

Nine players have arrived ahead of the Black Stars qualifier against Sierra Leone, despite the uncertainty surrounding the fixture.

South Africa based goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Reading right back Andy Yiadom, Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso of Alaves, Empoli's Afriyie Acquah, captain Asamoah Gyan, Bernard Mensah and Newcatle United winger Christian Atsu have all touched down for the game on Thursday.

The team begins training today in Kumasi as well us meet the press, where coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to defend his squad for the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, the fixture itself has been shrouded in doubt after FIFA released a statement that Sierra Leone has been suspended following government's interference in the sport.

The rest of the Black Stars players are expected to arrive in the coming days with John Boye and Lawrence Ati Zigi set to arrive on Wednesday.