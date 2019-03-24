Player Ratings: How Black Stars players performed in Ghana's 1-0 win over Kenya

Ghana ended their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a win after labouring to edge Kenya 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night and finished Group F leaders.

Second half substitute Caleb Ekuban- making his debut- pulled the trigger late on to bag the points against a stubborn Harambee Stars side.

The Italy-born's match-winning effort could earn him a place in Ghana's final squad for the tournament this June in Egypt.

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu made the first move from the left where scurried into the box but he lost his footing and the ball was hooked away heavily.

GHANASoccernet.com brings you the player ratings in Ghana's slim win over Kenya.

Richard Ofori 8/10 - Called into action on several occasions but was a shield in post and kept a clean sheet.

Daniel Opare 6/10- A bit jittery and quite unsure of his play. Had one or two crosses right but was largely ineffective on the right flank.

Lumor Agbenyenu 7.5/10 - Had an outstanding game and combined well with Christian Atsu on the left flank. Ghana's best in the game came from the left side.

Kassim Nuhu 7/10- Calm and composed. Didn't get into too much of trouble with the Kenyan attack but was caught flat footed sometimes.

John Boye 6/10- Looks to lack a bit of pace and was in trouble in one on one situations.

Mubarak Wakaso 7/10- Tireless worker in the middle. Won a lot of duel and spread his passes well.

Andre Ayew 6.5/10- Got a goal ruled out and was involved in some midfield battle but was not at his vintage best.

Thomas Partey 6/10- Largely missing in the game. Could not exert his authority in the game.

Jordan Ayew 6/10- Had a nightmare of a game. Could not trouble the defence of Kenya. Made some good runs and created spaces for Atsu but it was a difficult day for the Crystal Palace forward.

Emmanuel Boateng 5/10- Had the most difficult game in a Black Stars shirt. Struggle to link up with strike partner Jordan and had to be replaced by Caleb Ekuban.

Christian Atsu 8/10- Phenomenal performance. Had a good game and was the man of the match in the game. Created chances and was a handful for the Kenyan defence.

Substitutes

Caleb Ekuban 7/10- Came in and scored the only goal of the game. Showed grit, power and pace.

Ernest Asante -