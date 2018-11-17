President Akuffo Addo wants Black Stars to repeat 5-0 thrashing of Ethiopia

President of the Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo has urged the Black Stars to repeat the 5-0 thrashing of Ethiopia in Kumasi in Addis Ababa.

His Excellency, Nana Akuffo Addo is in Ethiopia for the Africa Union summit, where he met the players who are preparing for the AFCON qualifier against the Walias on Sunday.

"We beat them 5-0 at our home. Isn't it ? That is in Kumasi. So, you have to repeat it in front of their home fans," he said.

President Akuffo Addo went on to charge the players to qualify for AFCON 2019, and possibly end Ghana's 36 year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

"It's been long since we won the AFCON trophy. The last time we did was in 1982, that is a very long time. So i urge you guys to work hard for us to win it this time around."

"You have a famous coach and I am here to wish you good-luck," he concluded.

Ghana are third in group F of the AFCON qualifiers, with two games less after the double header against Sierra Leone was cancelled last month.

The Black Stars defeated Ethiopia in the first leg in Ghana before losing to Kenya in Nairobi.

The first two teams in each group automatically qualify for AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin