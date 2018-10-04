AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Sierra Leone captain Umaru Bangura anticipates tough Ghana clash

Sierra Leone captain Umaru Bangura is hoping his return will help boost their morale in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Ghana, though he conceded it will be tough to record a victory.

The Leone Stars will be welcoming the FC Zurich star for the Ghana game after injury ruled him out of their 1-0 defeat against Ethiopia on matchday 2 of the qualifiers.

The 30-year-old has been included in John Keista's 21-man squad for the crucial clash against their West African counterparts.

Bangura has set his sights on helping his team clinch a famous win against the four-time African champions, but says it will be difficult to achieve the result.

"I hope my presence will lead to positive results for us in Kumasi and at home," he told BBC Sport.

"These games are crucial for us and we should try hard to at least get three or four points over the two games to keep our hopes of qualifying alive."

"It'll be very difficult to achieve our dreams of qualifying to the finals in Cameroon if we lose both matches."

Sierra Leone are occupying 3rd on the log with three points, same as Ghana who sit at the summit with a superior goal difference.

The group winners and runners-up all qualify for the finals in Cameroon in 2019.