AFCON 2019 qualifier: St Gallen maestro Majeed Ashimeru earns Black Stars call-up for Ethiopia clash

In-form Majeed Ashimeru has been handed a Black Stars call-up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The on-loan FC St Gallen player has been handed another opportunity to perfume his club form on the big stage.

Ashimeru has been a driving force and the pivot for the Swiss Super League this term after arrival in the summer.

The Red Bull Salzburg-owned player has scored one goal in 12 league appearances and his debut goal was in the Cup match.

The former WAFA talisman earned his first Black Stars call-up in June 2017 for the friendlies against Mexico and USA but did not travel with the team to the States for the friendlies.