GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AFCON 2019 qualifier: St Gallen maestro Majeed Ashimeru earns Black Stars call-up for Ethiopia clash

Published on: 06 November 2018
AFCON 2019 qualifier: St Gallen maestro Majeed Ashimeru earns Black Stars call-up for Ethiopia clash
Majeed Ashimeru

In-form Majeed Ashimeru has been handed a Black Stars call-up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm. 

The on-loan FC St Gallen player has been handed another opportunity to perfume his club form on the big stage.

Ashimeru has been a driving force and the pivot for the Swiss Super League this term after arrival in the summer.

The Red Bull Salzburg-owned player has scored one goal in 12 league appearances and his debut goal was in the Cup match.

The former WAFA talisman earned his first Black Stars call-up in June 2017 for the friendlies against Mexico and USA but did not travel with the team to the States for the friendlies.

 

 

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations