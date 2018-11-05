AFCON 2019 qualifier: Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku injury doubt for Ethiopia clash

Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku remains a doubt for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

He suffered injury late on when he terribly slipped inside the centre circle and that led to AC Milan scoring the match winner at the death in a 1-0 success.

Opoku was unable to get back onto his feet after and had to be helped off the pitch.

The Ghana international put up one of the impressive performances for the Les Zebrettes who suffered a painful defeat.

Opoku will undergo tests on Monday to ascertain the severity of the injury.

His unavailability-if confirmed-will be a big blow for Ghana coach Kwesi Nyantakyi who has already lost Leicester City ace Daniel Amartey- sidelined for four months after surgery.