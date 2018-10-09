AFCON 2019 qualifier: Scotland-based midfielder Thomas Agyepong ruled out of Sierra Leone clash

Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong has been ruled out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone following an injury he picked up playing for Scottish side Hibernian.

The 21 year old on loan Manchester City winger will be unavailable for the game on Thursday and Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah confirmed the latest setback but says that will not hinder preparations.

"Yes unfortunately Thomas Agyapong had an injury in their weekend game, he did a scan and thought he could join the team but has been given three weeks off so for that reason he can't be part of the team so there is no intention of replacing him," said Black Stars coach Appiah

“Thomas Agyapong injury -It's not going affect our plan or the team but we wish should be part of the team but you can force him to play but the reason why we call 23 players is if someone got injury and has been rule out they can get his replacement.''

The Black Stars of Ghana have started preparations ahead of the double header against the Leone Stars.