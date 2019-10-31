AFCON 2021: Black Stars to begin camping on Nov 10

Ghana’s Black Stars will begin camping in Cape Coast on November 10, 2019 ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The Black Stars will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on 14 November, 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the opening game of the 2021 AFCON qualifier.

The will be the Stars second game to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium which is located in the Central Region in Ghana.

The game is likely to be played under floodlights, according to reports with kick off set at 7pm.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named his 23-man squad for the double header ahead of the qualifiers with seven debutants invited.

The invited players are expected to join the team after the FIFA International break.