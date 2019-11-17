AFCON 2021: Gideon Mensah eyes permanent Black Stars roster after sparkling debut

In-form Gideon Mensah believes he did enough on his international debut to become a permanent member of the Black Stars.

The on-loan Zulte-Waregem left back impressed on Thursday night in the 2-0 win over South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

''Yes, for sure I would like to stay in the team, but it’s the decision of the coach,'' he said. But for me and from what I delivered today I’m here to stay,'' he said.

The former WAFA SC, now owned by Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, did a good job by keeping the tabs on danger man Percy Tau at the Cape Coast Stadium.

He admits such consistent displays will help him regularize his stay in the team.

''I’m not going to relax because of my performance against South Africa. I will keep my head up and keep working hard for the team,'' he added.