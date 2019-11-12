AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Black Stars to travel to Cape Coast today for South Africa clash

The Black Stars of Ghana will leave Accra for Cape Coast today to continue preparations ahead of Thursday AFCON 2021 qualifier opener against South Africa.

Thirteen players including captain Andre Ayew reported to training on Monday, with the rest expected to join the team today for the trip to the central Region.

The team together will the coach will embark on a familiarizing tour when they arrive in the Central Region as part of the campaign to bring back the love for the senior national team.

The team will then head to their hotel and later move to the Cape Coast Stadium to continue preparations for the big game on Thursday.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.